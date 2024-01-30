Confirmed Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal team news: Kai Havertz benched

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night looking to continue their push for the Premier League following the Gunners’ 10-day break.

The North London side were very impressive last time out defeating Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium to get their title charge back on track following an underwhelming festive period.

A win over Forest would see Arsenal move to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who host Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Gunners will be fresher than Nottingham Forest due to their participation in the FA Cup and Arteta has made two changes from the Palace win. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard drop out, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli coming into the Arsenal starting 11.

? ???????? ? ? Saliba at the back

?? Smith Rowe in the middle

?? Martinelli on the wing Let's end January on a high, Gooners ? pic.twitter.com/eEhAxWAbnU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2024

As for Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team drew 0-0 against Bristol City in the FA Cup last Friday night and that followed a 3-2 defeat to Brentford last time out in the Premier League.

The Nottingham club find themselves in a relegation battle this season and will be up against it tonight against a strong Arsenal team.

Forest have made three changes from the draw in Bristol with Tavares, Yates and Hudson-Odoi coming out for Toffolo, Williams and Gibbs-White.