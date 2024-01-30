“Contact with his entourage” – Arsenal in the mix for €130m-rated superstar

Although the winter transfer window is seemingly ending with a whimper for Arsenal, the summer could be a whole different ball game for the Gunners.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much money will be available in club coffers for new signings, though if they can supplement whatever that amount is with sales, then Mikel Arteta could have a significant war chest come July time.

The Spaniard will certainly need it if he wants to be in the conversation to buy Napoli’s highly-rated ace, Victor Osimhen.

That’s because the Nigerian ace is likely to leave the Partnopei but the release clause being mooted is at the €130m-€140m mark.

“Already in November we had clarified the sale of Osimhen who can go away with a clause of up to 140 million (euros),” Ciro Venerato, speaking on Rai2’s Domenica Sportiva programme (h/t CalcioNapoli24), said.

Some of Europe’s biggest clubs are likely to be interested in the hit-man, who was a major factor in Napoli winning their first Scudetto since Diego Maradona played for the club back in the 1990s.

It appears that Arsenal and London rivals, Chelsea, may be ahead of the chasing pack at this stage, however.

“[…] PSG have been thinking about it for some time, Chelsea and Arsenal they are concretely on the player and in recent weeks they have had contact with his entourage,” Venerato added.

“Real Madrid are always there, but they have never moved decisively.”

If Arteta was able to land the player it would smash Arsenal’s transfer record for the second time in a year, after Declan Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham last summer, and would surely be the biggest statement of intent that the North Londoners mean business.