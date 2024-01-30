David Moyes wants West Ham duo out of the club by Thursday

With the transfer deadline getting closer, West Ham boss David Moyes is happy to let two of his players leave before Thursday to bring another star through the door at the London Stadium.

According to Daily Mail, the Scottish coach is open to allowing Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahma to leave the club as the Hammers boss wants to sign Jota from Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

Things have not gone to plan for the former Celtic star since moving to the Middle East last summer and West Ham could offer him a way out. The winger can play on either flank and that is something that is attracting Moyes to him.

Nottingham Forest are exploring a loan deal for Cornet, while Benrahma has been linked with a move to several clubs, one being Lyon.

It remains to be seen if this is a smart move as West Ham will be down a player in their squad if they sell two and sign only one. However, that is a risk Moyes seems willing to take.