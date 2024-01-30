Discussions underway for Chelsea and Arsenal linked superstar striker

It’s no secret that both Chelsea and Arsenal are looking for an out and out striker whose only interest is putting the ball in the back of the net.

Both clubs have forwards that can play in a variety of attacking roles but it couldn’t be said that either have that one player who consistently finds the net across the season.

One player that has been linked – by TeamTalk and other outlets – with the pair of London rivals ever since it became clear that he wanted to leave the Saudi Pro League is former Real Madrid ace, Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman, despite being one of the major names to move to the Emirates last summer, appears to be at odds with his current club, Al Ittihad, and wants out.

However, his extortionate wages of £1.6m per week (Capology) – or £256m across the three years of his contract – is precisely what appears to be stopping him from heading back to Europe.

L’Equipe now note that he could well be on the move, though discussions are underway with a Riyadh-based Saudi club and not the big European name that Benzema would appear to crave.

Given that he was offered an extension to his Real Madrid contract but opted for taking the vast riches on offer elsewhere, there’s likely to be little sympathy for his plight.