Door re-opens for Tottenham as £25m-rated teen’s potential move stalls

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings or so the saying goes, and Tottenham’s interest in a previous target could be revived after it was revealed that his potential move elsewhere had stalled.

So far in the January transfer window, the North Londoners have bought well in adding Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to Ange Postecoglou’s emerging squad.

With 17 games of the season to play, Spurs are perfectly poised in fifth place, just three points off the Champions League places and an achievable eight points from current table toppers, Liverpool.

If they’re able to replicate their form from much of the first 21 matches of the 2023/24 Premier League season, there’s no reason why Tottenham can’t end the campaign successfully.

The Australian clearly has one eye on the future too, as his previous pursuit of Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa proved.

At just 18 years of age, the teen is already making waves around Europe, though it seemed as if Spurs’ chance to sign him had gone after Brentford agreed a £25m for the player.

However, as Sky Sports note, the deal to the West Londoners is stalling because of issues with his medical.

Though that might also put off other clubs, it does leave open the possibility that Tottenham could move back into pole position and pull off a late coup.