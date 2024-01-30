€35m-rated Prem striker could end up at Tottenham instead of long-term suitors Arsenal

There would be nothing better for Tottenham fans than to see a long-term target of North London rivals Arsenal end up at White Hart Lane.

Both the Lilywhites and the Gunners have had spectacular seasons so far in 2023/24, and only three points separates them in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are currently in third whilst Spurs are just outside the Champions League spots in fifth, separated by Unai Emery’s emerging and brilliant to watch Aston Villa side.

Goals scored are remarkably similar too, with Mikel Arteta’s side scoring 42 in the English top-flight to date, and Ange Postecoglou’s bagging 44.

That’s far from a bad return from either team given that Liverpool and Man City have scored 47 and 48 respectively.

Even so, having a proven goalscorer in either side would go some way to adding to that tally and, perhaps, firing that club towards the top of the table.

Although any move is unlikely to happen in this window, Brentford’s Ivan Toney is expected to move on in the summer.

The €35m-rated ace (transfermarkt) has long been coveted by Arsenal and it’s believed that Chelsea also have a vested interest, particularly if they’re unable to secure Napoli hit-man, Victor Osimhen.

Dean Jones, talking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast (subscription required), believes that Tottenham may well end up being Toney’s future destination, however.

“I personally have doubts about Toney going to either Arsenal or Chelsea, which sounds strange because the narrative is he’s going to one of those clubs, but I think Toney might end up going to a Tottenham,” he said.

“If Arsenal look elsewhere and Chelsea sign Osimhen, that might open the door for something like that to happen.”