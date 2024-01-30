€40m-rated ace with six goals in 19 games is Chelsea’s Plan B

With the January transfer window almost over and done with, thoughts will already be turning to the summer window for the likes of Chelsea and their Premier League rivals.

The Blues have once again underperformed this season, and even though there’s been a slight upturn in results, the West London outfit remain down in ninth place and 12 points away from a finish in the Champions League positions.

A top-four berth was surely the minimum expected by Todd Boehly and his board when they handed the managerial baton over to Mauricio Pochettino, however, his brand of football was always going to take time to implement, particularly with so many new faces about Stamford Bridge.

It isn’t clear whether the American owner will give the manager the time that he needs to develop the first-team into a group of winners, but the least that Boehly can do in the summer is give the Argentinian a squad capable of doing so.

One player that is apparently being looked at by the Premier League club is Lille’s Jonathan David.

According to The Sun (h/t Fichajes) the Blues might even try and hire the player in the current window, though he remains a plan B to Chelsea’s chase for Napoli ace, Victor Osimhen.

With six goals in 19 Ligue Un games per WhoScored, David knows where the goal is, though he isn’t quite in Osimhen’s class and the price (€40m) would reflect that.