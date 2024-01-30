Everton are reportedly ‘considering’ a late move for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar in the January transfer window.

With just one point keeping the Toffees above the relegation zone, Sean Dyche will be bracing his squad for a pivotal second half of the season.

Although they will want to keep their squad together, Leeds United are reportedly pushing to sign defender Ben Godfrey before the window shuts.

According to TeamTalk, Everton would only sanction a move if they find an ideal replacement in time with Leicester City defender Souttar viewed as a potential option.

The Australian centre-back has found it difficult to break into Enzo Maresca’s starting eleven, starting from the off on just two occasions so far this campaign.

The report claims that the Championship leaders may be open to a move as it would allow them to clear space in their squad and open up room for a potential new signing before the window closes.

The 25-year-old who is currently on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, is contracted until 2028 and if he does arrive at Goodison Park, will be backup to both Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.