‘Evil’ – Man City ace’s sister-in-law goes to town on marriage wrecker

Manchester City
Man City remain Liverpool’s closest pursuers at the top of the Premier League table, but just like their neighbours across town, the club has issues with the off-field activities of its playing staff.

In the main, Pep Guardiola has fairly rigid control of his players though Kyle Walker has stepped out of line and brought embarrassment upon his club on more than one occasion.

Back in 2020 during lockdown, he was caught hosting sex parties at his flat per The Sun, but the scoundrel clearly hasn’t learned his lesson.

Recently kicked out of the marital home for fathering a second child with his mistress, Walker’s contrite apology via The Sun (h/t LBC) is fooling no one.

Now his sister-in-law, Sian Kilner, has taken to social media to slate the woman, Lauryn Goodman, that appears to have broken up her sister Annie’s marriage to the England international.

Sian Kilner’s message to Lauryn Goodman via Instagram

‘When does your torment end? My sister who is now 7 months pregnant, has faced your cruelty for almost 5 years now,’ she wrote on her Instagram page (h/t LBC).

‘What’s your goal? To see how much stress you can put on a pregnant woman?

‘To create a false victim narrative around what you did? You clearly lack empathy but this level of evil is out of control and harms everyone – especially the children.

‘Stop accusing others: your true self is revealed. The so-called ‘loving relationship’ is a facade.. It’s not fooling anyone so why don’t you just give us all a break and stop.

‘Also, He has one sugar, Nestle Coffee Mate and semi-skimmed milk. But that’s the coffee you get at home… Not the ones in hotels or Air B&BS.’

With members of the family now getting involved in Walker’s private life on a more public stage, it only heaps more shame on the player.

As good a player as he is, Walker certainly isn’t a role model, and one can only imagine the riot act that’s been read to him by his own family as well as manager, Guardiola.

