Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool made contact with former man over the weekend, Reds fans won’t believe it

There is a lot of uncertainty at Liverpool following the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season. With the Sporting Director role also available, the Merseyside club made contact with one of their former men over the weekend.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds made contact with Michael Edwards over the weekend to enquire about his availability and if he is interested in returning to his old role.

Liverpool’s owners planned to put him in charge of the restructuring of the Premier League club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but it is believed that Edwards has rejected the proposal as he’s not interested.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have made contact with Michael Edwards over the weekend. FSG plan was to offer to be in charge of the restructure at the club. ?? Understand Edwards has rejected #LFC proposal as he’s not interested even in a more senior role as of today. pic.twitter.com/j1OeQBHMV8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

This would have been a stunning appointment as Edwards was a favourite amongst Liverpool fans following the work he did as the club’s Sporting Director between 2016 and 2022.

The 44-year-old played a crucial role in Klopp’s successful years at Liverpool and his return would have got the supporters of the Merseyside outfit very excited heading into the new era at Anfield.

However, the Premier League giants’ search for a Sporting Director goes on and until they have one, a new manager cannot be appointed.