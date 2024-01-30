Fabrizio Romano says 21-year-old wants to stay at Man United, recent exit rumours not true

Amad Diallo has not asked Man United to leave the club this month despite recent rumours stating that he wants to go back to Sunderland.

Football Insider reported that the youngster has directly asked the Manchester club to allow him to join Sunderland this month and that the Black Cats were keen to make it happen.

The winger enjoyed a good loan spell with the Championship club last season, where he scored 14 goals and registered four assists across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Diallo has not asked to leave Man United and that the 21-year-old is happy to stay for the rest of the season.

United want the winger to be part of their squad, while Erik ten Hag sees the youngster as a player for the present and future.

?? Amad Diallo has not asked Man United to leave the club — told stories on his imminent exit on loan are not true. Diallo happy to stay, Man United want him to be part of the squad. Erik ten Hag has also been clear with Amad on his role for present and future. pic.twitter.com/RN24pWKe5m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

Diallo would have had big hopes for this season at Man United but a pre-season knee injury destroyed the first half of his campaign.

The 21-year-old has only played once so far but with Jadon Sancho gone and Facundo Pellistri set to join Granada, there should be opportunities for Diallo over the coming months.