Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Armando Broja, but they are hesitant to meet Chelsea’s £50 million valuation for the player. Chelsea are open to selling Broja before the transfer deadline this week.

As Broja emerged from Chelsea’s youth academy, Mauricio Pochettino’s side stands to make a significant profit from his sale.

Despite considerable interest in Broja, clubs are finding it difficult to meet Chelsea’s asking price, which is reportedly around £50 million. This price tag may seem high considering Broja has only scored two goals in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

His most successful club campaign came during his loan spell at Southampton in 2021/22, where he scored six goals in 32 Premier League games.

Wolves are eager to secure the 22-year-old, and they reportedly made an attempt to sign him on loan, but Chelsea rejected the approach, indicating their preference for a permanent transfer. Additionally, Gary O’Neil’s side declined to include an obligation to buy in the loan deal for Broja.

It is reported that Fulham head coach Marco Silva is keen to strike a deal to sign Broja, considering him his preferred choice for a late January transfer. Silva is hopeful of securing Broja’s signature for Fulham, per Football365.

Silva has yet to find a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who departed for Al Hilal last summer. Raul Jimenez has taken on the responsibility of leading the line for Fulham, tallying five goals in 18 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season.