Jeff Stelling has claimed that one Newcastle United player is very likely to miss out on a chance to go to the Euros this summer due to the season he is having at St. James’ Park.

Nick Pope has been a crucial part of the Magpies’ success since joining the club but this season the goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of December and will still be out for a matter of weeks.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling shared how big of a fan he is of Pope but claimed that his injury is going to prevent him from going to Germany with England this summer for the European Championship.

The former Sky Sports presenter also stated that Gareth Southgate is already not too keen on the shot-stopper, which makes his hopes even slimmer.

“I’m not sure that Gareth Southgate was totally convinced by him before his injury,” Stelling said.

“I am a massive Nick Pope fan, but he’s not absolutely brilliant with his feet, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“But he may not be back until the end of April, it’s too late [for the Euros], no games and Dubravka’s doing a brilliant job for Newcastle.

“He may not get straight back in there, so for me Nick Pope’s injury has come at a bad time, he does not get a seat [on the plane to the Euros].”