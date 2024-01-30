According to Sky Sports’ Chris Sutton, Marcus Rashford’s behavior has been described as “out of control” and he allegedly “thinks he’s untouchable” following the latest scandal involving Manchester United.

Rashford reportedly called in sick for training on Friday, but it was later discovered that he had been in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the previous evening. Reports from The Sun suggest that Rashford had been drinking throughout the day and arrived at his hotel in a heavily intoxicated state, ultimately passing out fully dressed.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester via private jet after calling in sick for training. Sky Sports’ Chris Sutton criticised the Manchester United star’s behavior during an appearance on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast.

“He thinks he’s untouchable. This hasn’t been the first time where he’s had a misdemeanour. It’s been continuous. He has no respect for the manager and no respect for his teammates. That’s the bottom line.”

The struggling Red Devils have fallen to eighth place in the Premier League standings and have already been eliminated from European competition. With coach Erik ten Hag under fire, the focus now shifts to an FA Cup run as a potential lifeline to salvage Manchester United’s dismal season.