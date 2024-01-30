Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information the the situation surrounding Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey amid links with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Ramsey has shone at Villa Park and it would be intriguing to see him move to a bigger club as The Athletic have even linked him as being on the radar of Bayern Munich.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that he was not aware of anything concrete happening right now, with a big fee needed for Villa to let such an important player go.

Romano wouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a move, however, as long as it was part of a wider domino effect of presumably other similar players also moving late on this January.

“Despite links with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, there is nothing concrete happening with Jacob Ramsey, from what I’ve heard,” Romano said.

“Aston Villa want him to stay, and there’s no movement from specific clubs as of now, while a big package would be needed for Ramsey to leave. I’m not sure things will happen on that deal before the end of the window, only in case of domino-effect.”

Ramsey would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to this Newcastle project, while he also looks like he’d be a good fit for this ever-improving Tottenham side under Ange Postecoglou, though of course Villa also look very much like a team that’s going places right now so it’s not immediately clear if either of those names would truly represent a step up.