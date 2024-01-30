Speaking on his dismissal from Leeds last year, former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has blamed former Nottigham Forest keeper Keylor Navas as a player for helping to bring him down.

As many will recall, Marsch’s last game as manager of Leeds was against Nottingham Forest, where Navas was on loan. According to Marsch, the Costa Rican’s outstanding performance in that matchup was the reason for his dismissal.

“He ended my Premier League coaching with Leeds, he had a blinder, his best game in years, the best game in years he had that we lost 1-0, I’m certain we should’ve won that game. The first half we outshot them 10-1 and he made three ridiculous saves, Forest shouldn’t even have been in the match,” Marsch said for Call it What You Want podcast.