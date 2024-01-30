“High” chance of Kylian Mbappe sealing Real Madrid transfer, says La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his view that it looks likely we’ll see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe leave for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The France international is set to be out of contract at PSG in the summer and it’s inevitably led to plenty of speculation about what the future could have in store for one of the most exciting players in world football.

Real Madrid seem to be the name being most strongly linked with Mbappe, and Tebas seems confident that there’s more than a 50% chance of the 25-year-old switching from the French capital to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe would be a dream signing for Los Blancos, giving them the ultimate Galactico of this generation after they previously enjoyed the performances of all-time greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

One imagines it won’t be easy to do as PSG will surely do all they can to keep Mbappe, but it seems Tebas has reason to think Mbappe’s move to the Bernabeu could be on.

“I think high. It’s a personal opinion,” Tebas said, as quoted by Goal.

“It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another.

“If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50%.”