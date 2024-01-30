Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Xabi Alonso would “100%” succeed Jurgen Klopp if given the chance.

The early favorite for the soon-to-be open managerial position at Anfield is Alonso, after Klopp’s announcement that he will be departing at the end of the season. The 42 year-old former Reds midfielder is leading Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

There are concerns about both his aptitude for the post and his desire to depart, considering this is his first senior position in the dugout.

Aldridge evaluated the possibilities while speaking to the Liverpool Echo:

“I wouldn’t know where to begin. Stevie Gerrard had a great start to his managerial career but it’s not happened for him the last year or two, how he’d like, so that would probably go against him.

“Xabi Alonso has taken the world by storm in Germany, what he’s done with Leverkusen is pretty unbelievable. I know Xabi, he’s an absolutely genuine fella.

“He gets the club, he loves the club. He’s got a great feeling with the fans and it’s mutual for what he did at the club. Would he want the job? Oh yeah, I think so. 100%.

“But it’s not for me to say. He’s come out and said he doesn’t have the experience, which we know, but Kenny Dalglish didn’t have the experience when he took over.”

According to reports, Alonso’s contract contains a clause that permits him to join either Real Madrid, Liverpool or Bayern Munich, the three elite European teams he has played for.

Alonso was asked about Klopp’s exit from Liverpool last week, he said: “At the moment I’m really happy here, I’m enjoying my work. Each day it’s a challenge and we are on a beautiful journey here in Leverkusen.

“To be honest, I am not in that moment to think about the next step. I am thinking about where I am right now.”