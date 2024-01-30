Exclusive: Bundesliga manager has strong relationship with Liverpool amid Reds links

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at the moment, and he still has a strong relationship with his former club.

The Spaniard was a top performer for the Reds during his playing days, winning the Champions League during his time at Anfield before also going on to enjoy success elsewhere with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before hanging up his boots.

Alonso is now really impressing in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, and one imagines a whole host of top clubs around Europe will be monitoring him, but it seems the Liverpool links are genuine and strong, judging by what Fabrizio Romano told the Debrief Podcast today.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for this week’s Debrief episode, Romano explained that Alonso has a great relationship with Liverpool, and he currently seems to be the strongest possibility to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has just announced that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of this current campaign, and while it won’t be easy to replace him, Alonso seems as good a candidate as any.

Romano also added that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will have plenty of suitors this summer.