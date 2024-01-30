Liverpool prepare move to land West Ham man after Klopp news

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, the shock was palpable.

There were no leaks and no rumours that such an announcement was about to take place prior to Liverpool doing so, and that’s perhaps why it hit so hard.

It’s been a few days now since the news was made public, and the club’s loyal supporters and those with any interest in football have been able to digest the same.

Talk has inevitably turned to who might replace the charismatic German, with a number of names being thrown into the ring.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before Xabi Alonso, who is doing such a wonderful job at Leverkusen, was mentioned, given his Liverpool past and that it’s believed his contract with the Bundesliga outfit would allow him to leave this summer.

However, it’s another former Leverkusen employee that the Reds have apparently set their sights on.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool want West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, to replace the outgoing Jorg Schmadtke.

Steidten has done wonderfully well in East London helping to bring the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Mo Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Dinos Mavropanos and Kalvin Phillips to the club.

He has worked with Alonso before and would surely jump at the chance to work at such a storied outfit, whether or not Alonso joins him.