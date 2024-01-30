Jurgen Klopp speaks out following Liverpool star’s worrying transfer hint

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for calm after key Reds defender Virgil van Dijk cast some doubt over his future at Anfield.

Van Dijk was speaking after Klopp himself made the surprise announcement last week that he’d be leaving his position as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, calling time on almost nine years at Anfield.

Given Klopp’s immense success at Liverpool, it’s not surprising that this news has led to some question marks over Van Dijk and others who were brought in to the club under the German tactician.

Still, Klopp has now called for calm after the headlines Van Dijk’s comments have prompted, as per Fabrizio Romano in his post on X below…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool considering smart free transfer swoop as they start planning for life after Klopp
Gary Neville fires warning to Marcus Rashford after latest Manchester United row
Exclusive: Bundesliga manager has strong relationship with Liverpool amid Reds links

It seems Klopp feels things will still be stable enough at Liverpool even after he goes, and fans will certainly hope he’s right.

While losing Klopp is bad enough, it would really hurt LFC to deal with the extra upheaval of big names like Van Dijk moving on as well.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.