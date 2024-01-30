Jurgen Klopp speaks out following Liverpool star’s worrying transfer hint

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for calm after key Reds defender Virgil van Dijk cast some doubt over his future at Anfield.

Van Dijk was speaking after Klopp himself made the surprise announcement last week that he’d be leaving his position as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, calling time on almost nine years at Anfield.

Given Klopp’s immense success at Liverpool, it’s not surprising that this news has led to some question marks over Van Dijk and others who were brought in to the club under the German tactician.

Still, Klopp has now called for calm after the headlines Van Dijk’s comments have prompted, as per Fabrizio Romano in his post on X below…

? Klopp on Virgil van Dijk comments and the contract situation at Liverpool: “I’d recommend everybody to stay calm”. “Nobody has to worry, I’m 100% sure”. “There's enough time to everything. These players love to be here at #LFC, don't forget that”. pic.twitter.com/KmZqmQTsME — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

It seems Klopp feels things will still be stable enough at Liverpool even after he goes, and fans will certainly hope he’s right.

While losing Klopp is bad enough, it would really hurt LFC to deal with the extra upheaval of big names like Van Dijk moving on as well.