Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool “revolution” amid transfer uncertainty over big-name duo

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested we should expect a “revolution” at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp leaves and big-name players could potentially follow him out of the Anfield exit door.

Since we’re about to see a new manager come in at Liverpool this summer, as well as new directors, Romano says it’s not surprising that there could be huge changes for the club, including potential departures for big names such as Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara.

Klopp announced last week that he’d be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and Van Dijk has since spoken publicly to cast some doubt over his long-term future on Merseyside under the new regime.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained the latest on the situation, suggesting that it should perhaps be normal for us to expect that the likes of Van Dijk and Thiago could be heading out of LFC.

“I think it’s completely normal. As Van Dijk said, Liverpool need new director, new manager, new staff…it will be a revolution inside the club,” Romano said.

“So it’s impossible to know what’s next for the players who are out of contract in June 2025. Step by step. New director, then new manager, then time to make important decisions.

“It’s the same with Thiago Alcantara, who is out of contract at the end of this season. It’s too early to say for now what will happen – if you don’t have a manager/director, no one is making these kinds of decisions.

“We have to wait for new director and new manager in order for them to meet, discuss and decide on players’ futures including Thiago Alcantara. It was quiet so far on his contract extension, but now there will be new people in.”