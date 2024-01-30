Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is expected to improve his behaviour after talks with manager Erik ten Hag that seemed to have led to a positive conclusion overall.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided his insight into Rashford’s situation at Man Utd after being left out of the squad to take on Newport County in the FA Cup at the weekend.

This followed Rashford being spotted at a nightclub in Belfast before he then called in sick to get out of going to training, but it seems the situation has now been resolved after positive talks yesterday.

Romano says there is of course an expectation on Rashford to improve his behaviour, but it seems he has been made available for selection in Ten Hag’s squad once again after this incident was dealt with.

“Last night something really key happened for the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United – yesterday there were meetings between the player and his brother/agent with Erik ten Hag,” Romano said.

“We know that there was this incident with Rashford being out at a night club and then not reporting to training the next day because he called in sick. Ten Hag said he was going to deal with this issue, and together with the board and people at INEOS, it has been decided not to sanction Rashford.

“It was a positive discussion and everything has been clarified internally, Rashford is available for selection for Manchester United, and he’ll be back in training in the next days for the upcoming games.

“Obviously, Man United expect Rashford’s behaviour to be different in the next months as they want his performances to improve but also not to have any more off-the-field issues.”

He added: “Let’s see how it goes, but of course it’s absolutely crucial for Rashford and Man United to return to calm moments on the pitch.”

United fans will surely be relieved by this update, though the main thing now is that Rashford clearly needs to improve his form on the pitch.

It has been a hugely disappointing season from the England international, who has failed to build on the immensely promising form he showed for the Red Devils last term.