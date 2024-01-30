Gary Neville fires warning to Marcus Rashford after latest Manchester United row

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has fired a warning to Marcus Rashford after his latest row with the club in what has been a difficult season for the England international at Old Trafford.

Rashford was one of Man Utd’s stand-out performers last season and arguably even up there with the very finest attacking players in Europe, though his form has taken a major down-turn this year and he’s now also in trouble for issues off the pitch.

Neville has now gone on to the BBC to discuss the situation and seems genuinely concerned that Rashford is risking his reputation with these incidents, as the 26-year-old seems to have the habit of going out and partying at the worst possible times…

Neville has warned Rashford that this could start to become what defines him as a player if he doesn’t take more care of his life and routine away from the pitch.

MUFC fans will surely hope Rashford can put this behind him and get back to showing the kind of form we saw from him last season.

On his day, there’s no doubt Rashford is a superb talent, and it will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag is the right manager to get the best out of him in the long run.