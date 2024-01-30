Waitress reveals shocking details of Marcus Rashford’s 12-hour drinking spree in Belfast

A waitress working in Belfast has spoken out on the quite staggering details of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s drunken night out in Belfast.

The England international landed himself in trouble with Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag after he went out clubbing before then pulling out of training the next day as he called in sick.

This is far from the standard of behaviour Red Devils fans will expect from their star player, and it seems the issue has now been put behind them after the club released a statement on the disciplinary matter now being closed.

Still, one of the waitresses who interacted with Rashford on the night has given some details to the Sun about precisely what the 26-year-old got up to on that night out.

Supposedly, Rashford was on a 12-hour tequila drinking spree and passed out afterwards, while he was also hanging out with two women whilst also inviting the waitress to join them.

“I’m not surprised he missed training the next day given how late he got to bed and how much he’d had to drink. He must’ve known he wasn’t going to be in any fit state to play football,” she said.

“He was with two men and two women. One was clearly a friend and the other girl was French and very beautiful.

“She seemed to be with Marcus because of how they interacted. She was touching his knee and he was touching her arm, but you could tell from the conversation they didn’t know each other that well. It was like he’d just met her.”