Takefusa Kubo, a standout player for Real Sociedad, is wanted by Manchester United this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

One of La Liga’s top young wingers, the Japan international has impressed for Sociedad since leaving Real Madrid in 2022.

Kubo played 44 games in the previous season, tallying a remarkable nine goals and nine assists. With six goals and four assists in 25 games this season, he has continued to play at a high level.

The Red Devils have reportedly taken notice of his development and are considering signing him in the summer for his reported £51 million release clause.

Given that the 22-year-old is adamant about staying with the Basque team for the upcoming season, United will need to work hard to persuade him to split ways.

With just 13 goal contributions from 67 games, Antony has failed to establish his worth since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in a move costing £85 million in 2022.

In the same time frame, Kubo has managed to be involved in twice as many goal contributions (28), and should Antony go for the exit, the Red Devils may try to get his signature done.

In addition to playing on the right flank, Kubo can also play in the front two. Whether United can convince him to join them remains to be seen. Antony’s departure may possibly be a catalyst. In order to let Antony go, the Red Devils are demanding at least £50 million.

The Japanese winger is also being eyed by Liverpool according to latest reports. Jurgen Klopp sees him as a long term replacement of Mo Salah and the German manager has already made his wish known to the club’s board.