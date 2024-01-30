According to reports, Manchester United are considering Sporting’s defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand as a potential addition to their squad.

Negotiations have reportedly already started for the Danish international, whose current contract has a sizeable £68 million release clause, according to Portuguese source Record.

According to the source, United are aware of the conditions of the agreement and aware that they must pay the £68 million asking price in order to get the 24-year-old’s services.

In an attempt to convince Hjulmand to stay, Sporting are willing to keep him on board and are even thinking about making him captain.

Record claims that Sporting’s circumstances prompted this action. Hjulmand is being considered for a leadership role under coach Amorim for the next season, with Neto reaching the end of his career, Coates facing an unknown future and Inacio being targeted by major European teams.

A reliable defensive midfielder is becoming more and more needed at Old Trafford. The main defensive midfielder, Casemiro, has been impressive, but his prime is behind him.

Since joining the club, Amrabat—who is on loan from Fiorentina—has not been able to put up consistent performances at Old Trafford.

This makes Hjulmand’s addition—a vital player for Liga Nos leaders—essential for United.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is adamant to make changes at the club on every level. The rebuilding phase of the club has started with the appointment of a new chief executive Omar Berrada, who United managed to steal from bitter rivals Man City.

In terms of new additions to the starting line up and the squad, United faithful can expect many changes in the summer transfer window as the new hierarchy aims to turnaround the club’s miserable fortunes.