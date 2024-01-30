Manchester United’s Andre Onana facing yet another feud with Cameroon

Andre Onana is reportedly reconsidering his international future due to his limited playing time for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, coupled with a dispute with Cameroon’s Football president Samuel Eto’o.

Onana made only one appearance for Cameroon in their four games during the Africa Cup of Nations, with the team being eliminated by Nigeria in the last 16 of the competition. The Daily Mail reports that the 27-year-old’s limited playing time, combined with an ongoing feud with Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o, may lead him to consider quitting international football for the second time in just over 12 months.

Since his £47.2 million transfer from Inter Milan to Manchester United last summer, Onana has faced challenges, failing to make a strong impression on multiple occasions at the Premier League club.

Following a less-than-ideal tournament with Cameroon, where coach Rigobert Song preferred Fabrice Ondoa over him, the situation doesn’t appear to be improving for the former Ajax star.

Onana retired from international football in December 2022 after being expelled from Cameroon’s World Cup camp in Qatar due to a disagreement with Eto’o and Song. However, he reversed his decision last September, shortly after joining United.

The Cameroonian returned to Manchester on Monday and is anticipated to take his place in goal for their away match against Wolves on Thursday. This means that deputy goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is likely to be relegated to the bench for the encounter at Molineux.