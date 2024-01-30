Mauricio Pochettino delivers major injury boost ahead of Liverpool showdown

The Chelsea manager has revealed that Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku will be back for their clash against Liverpool on Wednesday evening with Nicolas Jackson also in contention if he makes it back in time.

Although most Premier League managers have had to deal with injuries so far this season, Mauricio Pochettino will feel like he has had it worse than others.

The Argentine manager has had to do without two of his big summer signings for months, Romeo Lavia and Nkunku, after they both picked up injuries before the season started.

Although they made their highly anticipated returns late last year, both players were almost immediately hit with more issues.

But it seems that Nkunku could feature against Liverpool on Wednesday alongside Gusto who is returning from his own injury and Jackson who could be back from international duty.

“[They will] travel with us, with the team, that is good news. We will see. We will wait for the last moment, but at the moment, yes, it’s good news to have two players recovered.” He said via the Standard.

“And to see maybe [if] Nicolas Jackson tomorrow [can] be involved in the game, if he can arrive.”

A win for Pochettino’s side against the Premier League leaders will be a major statement for their ambitions of making it back into the top four.