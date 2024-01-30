Newcastle star happy to stay despite agents pushing for move

Callum Wilson has been heavily linked with a January move away from Newcastle but the English striker reportedly has no intention of leaving.

After such a promising season last year, Newcastle’s form has taken a major dip as they currently sit 10th in the Premier League after a campaign filled with injury issues.

Eddie Howe would have been eager to bring in some January reinforcements, especially in the forward area but have been restricted by profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle have been more active regarding outgoings rather than incomings with Miguel Almiron linked with a move to Saudi Pro-League side, Al-Shabab.

Wilson was another name potentially on the way out but according to Graeme Bailey from HITC, the England striker wants to stay at the club with his agents pushing the links.

“He’s not pushing to leave,” he said via the Geordie Boot Boys.

“I don’t see Wilson leaving. I think there are people behind the scenes from his camp pushing, but from Newcastle’s point of view it’s a no.”

Newcastle travel to Villa Park on Tuesday in a pivotal game before travelling to an in-form Luton Town at the weekend.