Newcastle suffer another major injury blow

Newcastle United have suffered another setback with Alexander Isak limping off during the first half of the match against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Isak, who is Newcastle’s leading scorer in all competitions this season, has faced injury concerns throughout the campaign. He previously missed several games in October and November due to a groin issue.

Isak was substituted off with five minutes remaining in the first half, with his team leading 2-0 thanks to a brace from Fabian Schar. Schar’s first goal came from a Kieran Trippier corner, which he tucked away neatly. Shortly after, he reacted quickest to Anthony Gordon’s shot hitting the bar, slotting home the rebound for Newcastle’s second goal.

The Magpies now have no fit strikers at this moment in time.

Newcastle continue to be without Isak’s strike partner, Callum Wilson, although there is optimism that the former Bournemouth forward could make a return to action soon, even despite recent transfer rumours.

If this fresh injury for Isak is serious then this may force the Magpies’ hand into making some late transfer business in order to get attacking reinforcements with injuries plaguing their front line depth.