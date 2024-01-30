Pep Guardiola recommends Premier League rival as ideal option to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Just a couple of days after Jurgen Klopp notified planet football that he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, Xavi dropped a similar bomb at Barcelona.

Whereas the former’s announcement sent shockwaves around the continent, Xavi’s decision wasn’t really a surprise.

After all, since winning the Spanish league title last season, the Catalans appear to have gone backwards under their legendary midfielder.

At present, they’re well off the pace in the title race, being some 11 points behind leaders, Girona.

Knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club and then humbled 5-3 at home in the league by 14th placed Villarreal could only really end by Xavi throwing in the towel.

Immediately, it appeared that people were putting two and two together to make five, with Klopp and Mikel Arteta both being mentioned in dispatches as Xavi’s replacement.

Former legendary player and manager, Pep Guardiola, has, however, recommended another Premier League rival to the Catalan giants.

According to Fichajes, Brighton and Hove Albion’s exciting, dynamic and innovative manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has been put forward by the current Man City boss.

Given the way in which the Seagulls have impressed over the past couple of seasons with relatively limited resources, it’s easy to see why Guardiola might put in a good word for the Italian.