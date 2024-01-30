Pundit in awe of “special” Arsenal player in 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Lucy Ward praised Gabriel Jesus for his performance in the early stages of the second half as Arsenal faced Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus had two excellent opportunities to score within the first 15 minutes after the break against Forest. Although Arsenal dominated the first half, they struggled to truly challenge Matt Turner in goal.

Jesus arguably should have scored in the early stages after the interval, as he hit the post following some excellent build-up play on the edge of the box by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The Brazilian experienced a moment that perhaps encapsulates his time at Arsenal thus far. Despite doing remarkably well to create a chance for himself by lifting the ball over his head and past the Forest defenders, when the opportunity arose to strike at goal, Jesus snatched at it and sent the ball flying into the stands.

Ward said live on TNT Sports: “I tell you what, there’s a special player, Jesus. We talk about everything he does in the build-up and what he brings to Arsenal. Had he finished one of those two chances, it just gives Arsenal that breathing space.”

Jesus proceeded to play a crucial role in both of Arsenal’s subsequent goals. Shortly after his missed opportunity, the 26-year-old’s strike appeared to be deflected into Turner’s own net by the former Gunners goalkeeper.

Jesus continued to make an impact by providing the assist for Bukayo Saka shortly after, as Mikel Arteta’s side doubled their lead.