Tottenham’s ace up their sleeve in battle with Barcelona for 17-year-old sensation

Just when Barcelona thought that a piece of good news could be on the way, Tottenham have appeared out of nowhere to potentially scupper their deal for a young Swedish sensation.

Both teams met at the start of the season in the Joan Gamper Trophy game, though it’s unlikely anyone could’ve predicted the trajectories that each would have by this point of the season.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham continue to fly high. Playing to a packed and vocal White Hart Lane, players now want to come and join the Australian’s revolution in North London.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are struggling to fill their temporary Estadio Lluis Companys whilst the Camp Nou is being rebuilt.

The reason for that could be their appalling form which has seen them knocked out of the Spanish cup, beaten in the Spanish Super Cup final and currently finds them in fourth position in La Liga, a huge 11 points behind league leaders, Girona.

A disastrous season under Xavi is going from bad to worse, and so it was no real surprise when he announced at the weekend that he would leave at the end of the season.

On that basis, Spurs would appear to be a more attractive option for a new player at present, and Sky Sports report that the Premier League side have set their sights on Lucas Bergvall before he gets the chance to put pen to paper on his preferred move to the Catalan giants.

The outlet also note that the ace up their sleeve is highly-rated new technical director, Johan Lange.