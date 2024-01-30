Transfer news: Positive Man United talks, Chelsea striker update, Benzema future latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Positive talks held between Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag

Last night something really key happened for the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United – yesterday there were meetings between the player and his brother/agent with Erik ten Hag. We know that there was this incident with Rashford being out at a night club and then not reporting to training the next day because he called in sick. Ten Hag said he was going to deal with this issue, and together with the board and people at INEOS, it has been decided not to sanction Rashford.

It was a positive discussion and everything has been clarified internally, Rashford is available for selection for Manchester United, and he’ll be back in training in the next days for the upcoming games.

Obviously, Man United expect Rashford’s behaviour to be different in the next months as they want his performances to improve but also not to have any more off-the-field issues. Let’s see how it goes, but of course it’s absolutely crucial for Rashford and Man United to return to calm moments on the pitch.

Could Karim Benzema still leave Saudi Arabia?

I’m still getting a lot of questions about Karim Benzema, but the reality is that the transfer window for Saudi Pro League clubs closes today, and there is still no intention from Saudi Pro League bosses to let Benzema leave for a European club.

As I said before, the only way this would have been possible would have been for Benzema to cut his salary in an incredible way. At the moment this is not happening, so it looks really unlikely that we’ll see him move despite links with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The only real possibility is that Benzema moves from Al Ittihad to another Saudi club, so let’s see what happens there, but for sure the reality is that Saudi Pro League really don’t want to let Benzema go.

More Jonathan David to Chelsea links emerge

Jonathan David is almost always in the rumours and today we’ve had fresh stories about Chelsea and a possible last-minute deal. However, from what I’m hearing, it’s not going to happen.

David is not going to Chelsea now, and he’s not going anywhere now. Lille have decided to keep him and their other star players. They had enquiries from England, Spain and Italy for David, but nothing is happening in this transfer window – in the summer it will be one to watch because his contract expires in 2025, so it will be a big opportunity.

In terms of strikers moving out of Chelsea, there could still be some movement with Armando Broja before the deadline – it’s not over yet. Chelsea are insisting on a big package to let Broja leave in the final days, but nothing is advanced so far. From what I’m hearing, also with Aston Villa the situation is quiet despite the stories we heard with Jhon Duran. But again, I would not rule anything out for the final days.

Could star players follow Klopp out of Liverpool?

After the big news on Jurgen Klopp leaving his job as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, we’ve also seen Virgil van Dijk speak about his future and cast some doubt over whether he’ll still be at Anfield for the long-term and for the next part of their story after Klopp moves on.

To be honest, I’m not sure this should come as a huge surprise – I think it’s completely normal. As Van Dijk said, Liverpool need new director, new manager, new staff…it will be a revolution inside the club. So it’s impossible to know what’s next for the players who are out of contract in June 2025. Step by step. New director, then new manager, then time to make important decisions.

It’s the same with Thiago Alcantara, who is out of contract at the end of this season. It’s too early to say for now what will happen – if you don’t have a manager/director, no one is making these kinds of decisions. We have to wait for new director and new manager in order for them to meet, discuss and decide on players’ futures including Thiago Alcantara. It was quiet so far on his contract extension, but now there will be new people in.

In other news…

Marco Asensio – Paris Saint-Germain guarantee that Marco Asensio will not leave the club in the final days of the transfer window despite some links with Bayer Leverkusen late on this January. He’s expected to stay at PSG.

Jacob Ramsey – Despite links with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, there is nothing concrete happening with Jacob Ramsey, from what I’ve heard. Aston Villa want him to stay, and there’s no movement from specific clubs as of now, while a big package would be needed for Ramsey to leave. I’m not sure things will happen on that deal before the end of the window, only in case of domino-effect.

Nuno Tavares – Marseille wanted Nuno Tavares, some Italian clubs too, but Nottingham Forest are not giving the green light to end his loan. They want to keep him, especially the manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Arsenal would be open to selling Tavares immediately but again, there is currently no green light from Forest.