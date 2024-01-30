Video: Alex Moreno turns the ball into his own net after lightning Newcastle counter

Eddie Howe’s side lead Aston Villa 3-0 away from home as they dominate Unai Emery’s side going into the final 30 minutes.

With Newcastle’s inconsistency this season coupled with Villa’s exceptional home record, many favoured Emery’s men going into Tuesday night.

But after Fabian Schar scored a quick brace in the first half, Newcastle cruised through the game with an unfortunate Alex Moreno own goal making it 3-0.

After a lightning Newcastle counterattack, the ball was played across the box to Jacob Murphy whose shot was bundled in over the line by the Spanish defender.

🚨🚨| GOAL: NEWCASTLE SCORE ANOTHER GOAL! Aston Villa 0-3 Newcastle pic.twitter.com/MyQeuFs9jI — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 30, 2024

Video courtesy of Canal+