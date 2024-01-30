Video: “Behavioural problems” – Rio Ferdinand slams Marcus Rashford for dragging Man United back in the gutter

Once again Manchester United’s good name has been dragged into the gutter, and former ace Rio Ferdinand has laid into Marcus Rashford for his recent nightclub antics.

The striker was pictured at various pubs and clubs in Belfast as he apparently went on a 12 hour drinks bender before calling in sick and not being available for training as a result.

For a team that’s made headlines more off the pitch than on it this season, it was the last thing that manager, Erik ten Hag, needed to deal with, and Ferdinand didn’t hold back in his condemnation.

“Who else is dealing with that type of stupidness? Who else is dealing with these behavioural problems, these sagas, these big personalities who are doing what they feel is right at the time?,” he said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“We’re dealing with someone dealing with a lot of issues in the glare of the public, we’re the biggest club in the world. It’s unprecedented. He isn’t letting people get away with it, which I like.

“There’s a point where it’s trust. Can this manager trust the players won’t be front, middle, back page headlines? He can’t. He can’t trust them at the moment to allow him to focus on football…I hate talking about all these things outside of the 90 minutes.

“But it’s consistently popping up. It’s been happening for years. There are so many different scenarios that we are talking about, outside of the game and it is down to the club, the players and the manager to create a culture where people stay in check.”