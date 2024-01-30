Video: Bukayo Saka produces wonderful finish with weaker foot to double Arsenal’s lead

Arsenal are in full control at the City Ground as the Gunners lead Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League clash.

The North London club struggled to break the home side down for a large period of the game but Gabriel Jesus scored from a tight angle to open the scoring after 65 minutes.

The Brazilian has now assisted Saka for the Gunner’s second as the English international produced a wonderful finish with his weaker right foot to propel Mikel Arteta’s team towards the three points.

Clinical from Arsenal! ? Gabriel Jesus turns provider and Bukayo Saka fires the Gunners into a 2-0 lead ? ? TNT Sports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AYXlxuyWgd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 30, 2024

2-0 SAKA WHAT A FINISH WITH HIS WEAKER FOOT pic.twitter.com/ltnw6uSgoX — ArsenalComps (@ArsenaIComps) January 30, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports.