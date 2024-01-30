Video: Bukayo Saka produces wonderful finish with weaker foot to double Arsenal’s lead

Arsenal FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Arsenal are in full control at the City Ground as the Gunners lead Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League clash. 

The North London club struggled to break the home side down for a large period of the game but Gabriel Jesus scored from a tight angle to open the scoring after 65 minutes.

The Brazilian has now assisted Saka for the Gunner’s second as the English international produced a wonderful finish with his weaker right foot to propel Mikel Arteta’s team towards the three points.

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports. 

More Stories / Latest News
“He has no respect” – Sky Sports pundit claims Manchester United star “thinks he’s untouchable”
Video: Fabian Schar bags outstanding four minute brace as Newcastle lead 2-0
Video: Gabriel Jesus scores from ridiculous angle to give Arsenal lead vs Nottingham Forest
More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.