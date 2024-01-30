Video: Fabian Schar bags outstanding four minute brace as Newcastle lead 2-0

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
The Newcastle defender has put his side 2-0 ahead going into the break with a four-minute brace.

After an incredible start to the season for Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side were tipped as potential contenders for the Premier League title but their run has since hit a few stumbling blocks.

With only one win in their last four Premier League games, that poor run could continue as they find themselves 2-0 down to Newcastle at home.

Both goals for the visiting side came from an unlikely source, defender Schar who grabbed a brace in the space of four minutes.

Video courtesy of VSPORT.

