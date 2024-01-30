Video: Gabriel Jesus scores from ridiculous angle to give Arsenal lead vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus goal.

The Gunners have not been at their sparkling best but Jesus came the closest to opening the scoring in the second half when he hit the post.

The Brazilian has now broken the deadlock in the 65th minute, with the forward scoring from a very tight angle.

Matt Turner should have done better in the Nottingham Forest goal but Jesus and Arsenal will not care.

