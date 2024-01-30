Video: “He’s back” – Pep Guardiola delivers the news Man City’s rivals feared most

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland is fully fit and will be available for selection ahead of Man City’s match with Burnley on Wednesday night.

The City manager was speaking during his press conference on Tuesday and said about his superstar striker’s fitness: “He will be selected, yeah,” having consulted with the club doctors. “The first time he’s back.”

Haaland has been out of competitive action since fracturing a bone in his foot in December. The Norway international has missed all of City’s last 10 games across all competitions but the Premier League champions will be relieved to have their main goalscorer back.

Guardiola’s team have looked like themselves in recent weeks and now adding Haaland to that is not good news for their Premier League rivals.