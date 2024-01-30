Video: Nottingham Forest net late goal as Arsenal grab all three points

Arsenal have beaten Nottingham Forst 2-1 to move within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal but the Gunners were given a scare. 

The game went into the halftime break scoreless but the second half proved to be a more entertaining affair.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead but things got nervy when Taiwo Awoniyi netted late on.

Forest pushed but couldn’t find an equaliser as Mikel Arteta’s men return to North London with all three points.

Awoniyi’s goal can be seen below.

Pictures from TNT Sports and Viaplay.

