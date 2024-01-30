West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement with Lyon for the temporary loan of Said Benrahma, according to L’Equipe. The deal includes a non-obligatory purchase option, allowing Lyon to potentially sign the Algerian international permanently.

The transfer, which will see the West Ham star arrive at the Groupama Stadium within hours, could potentially be worth €15 million (£12.8 million) if the former Brentford attacker signs for Les Gones on a permanent basis.

Lyon will pay a €5 million (£4.2 million) loan fee for the 28-year-old until the end of the season. They will then have the option to buy for an additional €10 million (£8.5 million) if they decide to keep the Algerian attacker beyond the summer.

Indeed, the initial loan deal frees up space for the Hammers to potentially bring in a replacement before Thursday’s deadline. It remains to be seen whether Benrahma will still be a West Ham player when the 2024/25 campaign kicks off.

With West Ham targeting Ibrahim Osman and Al Ittihad’s Jota, it’s evident that the club is keen to secure at least one new winger before the transfer window closes on February 1st. The fee from the potential sale of Benrahma could provide the funds needed to pursue their targets.