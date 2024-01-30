West Ham forward linked with a reunion with former Liverpool manager

As the end of the January transfer window draws near, Celtic fans are eager to see at least one new signing, with West Ham United’s Danny Ings being the latest player rumoured to be on their radar.

Rumours are swirling that out-of-favour West Ham striker could make a six-month loan move to the Scottish Premiership, with The Mirror reporting that several clubs are interested in securing the England international’s services before the transfer window closes.

The 31-year-old has struggled to secure regular playing time under David Moyes this season and has yet to score for the club. However, he has a strong ally in Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers was the one who brought Ings to Liverpool during his time as manager, and despite Ings’ injury troubles during his spell at Anfield, Rodgers has admitted to monitoring the striker’s progress throughout his career.

After departing Liverpool, Ings revitalised his career with a successful spell at Aston Villa before moving to Southampton.

Despite the speculation surrounding Ings’ potential departure, West Ham manager David Moyes seems reluctant to let him leave, indicating earlier this month that it’s up to the player to earn more playing time in the English Premier League.

“Danny has played his part and he’s probably wanted more minutes than we’ve been able to offer him, but there are circumstances that have affected the situation.”