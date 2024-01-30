The Hammers have reportedly submitted a bid for Inter Milan’s young star Valentin Carboni worth £13 million.

With their attacking line stretched thin due to injuries and a more congested fixture list, David Moyes will be hopeful of adding some reinforcements this window.

The Hammers will be happy to see Mohammed Kudus return after Ghana’s early exit from AFCON but they are still missing Michail Antonio who is recovering from a knee injury.

Danny Ings played alongside Jarrod Bowen up front in their last Premier League game against Sheffield United but Moyes will be keen to bring more of an attacking threat in before the window closes.

According to reports from FC Inter News via Hammers News, the London club have made a bid for Inter Milan attacking midfielder Carboni.

The report claims that the bid is in the region of £13 million but the Italian side is seeking £21 million for the 18-year-old.

Carboni is currently on loan at Monza where he has two goals and three assists so far this season.

The Argentine teenager is considered a ‘wonderkid’ who has caught the eye of quite a few sides with Inter Milan seemingly not set on letting him go anytime soon.