West Ham turn down enquiry from Premier League rivals for star defender

West Ham have turned down an enquiry from Crystal Palace for Ben Johnson as they look to offer the 24-year-old a new deal.

Currently sitting in 15th place and just six points above the relegation zone, the pressure has been turned up on Roy Hodgson with his side winning just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

The January window is an ideal time for the English manager to bring in new faces to help galvanise his squad with the arrival of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers looking increasingly likely.

But Palace have also been keen to bring in a new full-back, with the club sending an enquiry to West Ham about Johnson.

But according to David Ornstein, the Hammers have rejected the Eagles approach and plan to offer him a new contract over the next few weeks.

🚨 West Ham turn down enquiry from Crystal Palace for Ben Johnson. 24yo full-back out of contract this summer (#WHUFC plan to offer improved deal in coming weeks) & #CPFC explored whether sale possible before deadline – but idea was rebuffed @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/5BzeGAspIA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 30, 2024

Clearly aware of the situation, Crystal Palace haven’t hesitated and instead they have confirmed the signing of Genk full-back Daniel Munoz.