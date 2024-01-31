21-year-old heading to England to finalise Burnley transfer

Burnley FC
Posted by

Burnley are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.

The 21-year-old is now heading to England to carry out the formalities of a transfer and he will undergo his medical with the Premier League club as well.

The 21-year-old central defender is highly rated in the French league and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Burnley.

The Clarets have had a disappointing season so far and they are one of the favourites to go down. They will need quality additions in January in order to turn the season around and secure safety in the top flight.

They have looked vulnerable defensively and signing a central defender could prove to be a wise decision.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat gets shown a red card twice in bizarre incident during AFCON
Aston Villa closing on 23-year-old ace as their second January signing
“That could happen” – Journalist believes Spurs could still make a very controversial transfer

It will be interesting to see if Esteve is capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Burnley will certainly hope that the January acquisition can hit the ground running and transform them defensively.

More Stories Maxime Esteve

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.