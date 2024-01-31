Burnley are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.

The 21-year-old is now heading to England to carry out the formalities of a transfer and he will undergo his medical with the Premier League club as well.

???? #PL | ?? Maxime Esteve, on his way to Manchester as he will complete Burnley move on a permanent deal ? Medical tests booked today for the french center back pic.twitter.com/uRF0Is7b9G — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 31, 2024

The 21-year-old central defender is highly rated in the French league and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Burnley.

The Clarets have had a disappointing season so far and they are one of the favourites to go down. They will need quality additions in January in order to turn the season around and secure safety in the top flight.

They have looked vulnerable defensively and signing a central defender could prove to be a wise decision.

It will be interesting to see if Esteve is capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Burnley will certainly hope that the January acquisition can hit the ground running and transform them defensively.