“Another hamstring injury”: Tottenham have suffered yet another injury

Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold has revealed that another Spurs player has picked up a hamstring injury.

Spurs have been extremely unlucky with injuries this season with a number of players out with injuries at various stages of the season.

And interestingly, hamstring injuries have been one of the most recurring injuries so far.

The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies have all been victims to the hamstring issue and looks like youngster Alfie Dorrington has become the latest to have suffered a hamstring problem.

Alasdair Gold confirmed that the youngster pulled his hamstring while playing for the U21s last night.

As per him, it did not look good when it happened, and looked similar to the one that kept Micky van de Ven out for months.

Another hamstring injury for Spurs' list this season as Alfie Dorrington pulled up last night for the U21s. Understand he should hopefully be going for a scan today. Didn't look good when it happened, similar reaction to Micky van de Ven after suddenly stopping during a sprint. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 31, 2024

Spurs are close to getting their fully strengthened squad back, with almost all of the injured players now recovered, except for a few.

A win against Brentford will see them climb up to 4th, overtaking Aston Villa and on level with 3rd place Manchester City.