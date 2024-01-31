“Another hamstring injury”: Tottenham have suffered yet another injury

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold has revealed that another Spurs player has picked up a hamstring injury. 

Spurs have been extremely unlucky with injuries this season with a number of players out with injuries at various stages of the season.

And interestingly, hamstring injuries have been one of the most recurring injuries so far.

The likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies have all been victims to the hamstring issue and looks like youngster Alfie Dorrington has become the latest to have suffered a hamstring problem.

Alasdair Gold confirmed that the youngster pulled his hamstring while playing for the U21s last night.

As per him, it did not look good when it happened, and looked similar to the one that kept Micky van de Ven out for months.

Spurs are close to getting their fully strengthened squad back, with almost all of the injured players now recovered, except for a few.

A win against Brentford will see them climb up to 4th, overtaking Aston Villa and on level with 3rd place Manchester City.

More Stories Alasdair Gold Alfie Dorrington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.