Argentina ace available to join West Ham tomorrow for £30m

With one day left until the January window closes, West Ham have been offered the opportunity to sign an exciting Argentinian talent for £30m.

David Moyes and Tim Steidten have done some fantastic business for the Hammers over the past couple of windows, and another decent addition this week could give the squad the impetus it needs in their chase for Europa League glory and a finish in the Champions League positions.

Whether the club feel that Valentin Carboni, an 18-year-old Inter Milan player on loan at Monza, is worth that sort of spend right now in a league he’s never played in before will be known once the window closes.

Arguably, this isn’t the time to be taking a gamble.

Whilst Carboni’s talent appears obvious, to bring him into a pressure cooker atmosphere and expect him to hit the ground running is perhaps a little too much to ask.

According to Inter Live, the East Londoners have actually made two bids for the player of €10m/£8.5m and €15m/£12.8m.

That the Neroazzurri are demanding €35m/£30m would seem to suggest that they’re either unwilling to sell Carboni at all, or at least want to make life a little more difficult financially for prospective suitors.

The summer seems a better time for a deal to go through for all concerned.