Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool make enquiry for 24-year-old South American

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and the Gunners are keen on securing his services according to a report from Goal Brasil.

The North London club have already made enquiries about signing the 24-year-old, but they are yet to come forward with a concrete proposal.

The Italian club are willing to listen to offers for the player, but they are unlikely to sanction his departure for a knockdown price. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay a substantial amount of money for the midfielder.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a central midfielder who can dominate midfield contests and control the tempo of the game alongside Declan Rice. Ederson could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. The technically gifted midfielder will add composure, defensive cover and control in the middle of the park.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career and the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down.

The report further states that Liverpool and Manchester United have made enquiries for the midfielder as well.

Manchester United need to bring an upgrades on players like Sofyan Amrabat and therefore it is no surprise that they are keen on the Brazilian. However, Liverpool have already signed quality central midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch at the start of the season. They should look to focus on signing a defensive midfielder instead.

Ederson has six goals and an assist this season and he is certainly good enough to play for all three clubs.